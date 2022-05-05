  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to compete at Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2022

    05.05.2022 [14:10]

    Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will test his strength at the Grand Chess Tour's Superbet Chess Classic to be held in Bucharest, Romania on May 5-14.

    The tournament will feature a 10-player round-robin battle for a total of $350,000 in prize money.

