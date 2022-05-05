Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to compete at Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2022

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will test his strength at the Grand Chess Tour's Superbet Chess Classic to be held in Bucharest, Romania on May 5-14. The tournament will feature a 10-player round-robin battle for a total of $350,000 in prize money.

