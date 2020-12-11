  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to compete in Wijk aan Zee 2021

    11.12.2020 [14:40]

    Baku, December 11, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will test his strength at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2021 to be held in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands, from January 15 to January 31, 2021.

    The tournament will bring together 14 chess players, including world champion Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, Ian Nepomniachtchi and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

    The Tata Steel Chess Tournament is considered as one of the most prestigious international chess competitions on the international calendar. During its 83 years of history, the so called “Wimbledon of Chess” has been fortunate to welcome an impressive list of renown international chess grand masters from around the world.

