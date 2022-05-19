Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Canadian Hansen on Day 1 of Chessable Masters Tournament

Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will face Canadian Eric Hansen on Day 1 of the Chessable Masters tournament, to be held on May 19-26 on chess24.

The Chessable Masters is leg 4 of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour. It is an eight-day rapid online tournament, featuring a $150,000 prize pool with 16 players competing for the top spot.

For the first stage of the event, all 16 players will compete in a round-robin with the top 8 progressing to a knockout.

The final will be staged on May 25 and 26.