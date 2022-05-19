Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Canadian Hansen on Day 1 of Chessable Masters Tournament
AzerTAg.az
19.05.2022 [16:58]
Baku, May 19, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will face Canadian Eric Hansen on Day 1 of the Chessable Masters tournament, to be held on May 19-26 on chess24.
The Chessable Masters is leg 4 of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour. It is an eight-day rapid online tournament, featuring a $150,000 prize pool with 16 players competing for the top spot.
For the first stage of the event, all 16 players will compete in a round-robin with the top 8 progressing to a knockout.
The final will be staged on May 25 and 26.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
19.05.2022 [14:34]
19.05.2022 [14:08]
19.05.2022 [11:15]
19.05.2022 [10:46]
MULTIMEDIA
18.05.2022 [18:47]
18.05.2022 [17:39]
19.05.2022 [17:20]
19.05.2022 [15:21]
19.05.2022 [15:13]
19.05.2022 [13:18]
19.05.2022 [10:50]
19.05.2022 [10:35]
18.05.2022 [11:20]
16.05.2022 [17:59]
13.05.2022 [15:19]
19.05.2022 [14:36]
18.05.2022 [18:30]
18.05.2022 [15:01]
16.05.2022 [17:07]
14.05.2022 [10:56]
11.05.2022 [17:28]
19.05.2022 [17:05]
17.05.2022 [22:54]
17.05.2022 [22:22]
17.05.2022 [18:23]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
19.05.2022 [15:41]
19.05.2022 [13:01]
19.05.2022 [10:32]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note