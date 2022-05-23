  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Chinese Ding Liren in quarterfinals of Chessable Masters Tournament

    23.05.2022 [18:32]

    Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will today face Chinese Ding Liren in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Meltwater Champion's Chess Tour's Chessable Masters.

    The 2022 Champions Chess Tour's fourth event, the Chessable Masters, runs May 19-26, 2022 on chess24. It is an eight-day rapid online tournament, featuring a $150,000 prize pool with 16 players competing for the top spot.

    For the first stage of the event, all 16 players will compete in a round-robin with the top 8 progressing to a knockout.

    The final will be staged on May 25 and 26. The prize fund is $150,000.

