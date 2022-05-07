Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face French Vachier-Lagrave on Day 3 of Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2022

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will take on French Maxime Vachier-Lagrave on Day 3 of the Grand Chess Tour's Superbet Chess Classic, held in Bucharest, Romania.

The tournament, to run until May 14, features a 10-player round-robin battle for a total of $350,000 in prize money.

Azerbaijan’s Mammadyarov became the winner of Superbet Chess Classic 2021 tournament in Romania’s capital city of Bucharest.