    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face French Vachier-Lagrave on Day 3 of Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2022

    07.05.2022 [10:27]

    Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will take on French Maxime Vachier-Lagrave on Day 3 of the Grand Chess Tour's Superbet Chess Classic, held in Bucharest, Romania.

    The tournament, to run until May 14, features a 10-player round-robin battle for a total of $350,000 in prize money.

    Azerbaijan’s Mammadyarov became the winner of Superbet Chess Classic 2021 tournament in Romania’s capital city of Bucharest.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face French Vachier-Lagrave on Day 3 of Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2022
