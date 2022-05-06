  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Hungarian Rapport on Day 2 of Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2022

    06.05.2022 [14:38]

    Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will take on Hungarian Richard Rapport on Day 2 of the Grand Chess Tour's Superbet Chess Classic, held in Bucharest, Romania.

    The tournament, to run until May 14, features a 10-player round-robin battle for a total of $350,000 in prize money.

