  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Polish Jan-Krzysztof Duda at Oslo Esports Cup Round 4

    25.04.2022 [18:50]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will today lock horns with Polish star Jan-Krzysztof Duda in Round 4 of the Oslo Esports Cup.

    The $210,000 all-play-all event is being played over seven days at chess24.com’s esports arena in Oslo and is the first online chess tournament of its kind.

    The Oslo Esports Cup is an 8-player tournament where the players face off against each of their rivals over seven rounds. Each match features four rapid games at a 15 minute + 10-second increment per move time control. If tied 2:2, the players play two 5+3 blitz games. If still tied they play a single Armageddon game, where White has 5 minutes to Black’s 4, but Black only needs a draw to clinch the match.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Polish Jan-Krzysztof Duda at Oslo Esports Cup Round 4
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.04.2022 [19:09]
    Sergino Dest set to miss remainder of Barca's 2021-22 season after suffering hamstring injury
    25.04.2022 [18:07]
    Ferencvaros wins soccer championship
    25.04.2022 [15:49]
    Azerbaijani judokas claim two more gold medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup
    25.04.2022 [15:44]
    Azerbaijani karate fighters grab two silvers at Karate1 Premier League in Portugal
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov to face Polish Jan-Krzysztof Duda at Oslo Esports Cup Round 4