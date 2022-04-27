  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov wins Dutch Anish Giri at Oslo Esports Cup Round 5

    27.04.2022 [11:53]

    Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov has beaten Dutch GM Anish Giri 3.5:2.5 in Round 5 of the Oslo Esports Cup, increasing his points to six.

    The Oslo Esports Cup is as the first major event part of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour by chess24. It is held from April 22 to 28 online on chess24.

    The tour consists 9 tournaments, where two regular tournaments are followed by a major one. This major tournament is an 8-player Round-robin. In every round, 4 rapid games are played. If they all end drawn two tie-break Blitz games are played, followed by an Armageddon game if necessary.

    Players earn 3 points for a Rapid game win. A match win after tie-breaks earns 2 points for the winner and one point for the loser. The player with the most points at the end of the tournament is the winner.

