    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov wins Norwegian Magnus Carlsen at Esports Cup Round 7

    29.04.2022 [14:33]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov has beaten reigning world champion Norwegian Magnus Carlsen 2.5:0.5 in Round 7 of the Oslo Esports Cup, increasing his points to 11.

    The $210,000 all-play-all event is being played over seven days at chess24.com’s esports arena in Oslo and is the first online chess tournament of its kind.

