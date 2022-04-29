Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov wins Norwegian Magnus Carlsen at Esports Cup Round 7

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov has beaten reigning world champion Norwegian Magnus Carlsen 2.5:0.5 in Round 7 of the Oslo Esports Cup, increasing his points to 11.

The $210,000 all-play-all event is being played over seven days at chess24.com’s esports arena in Oslo and is the first online chess tournament of its kind.