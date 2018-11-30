    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis approves state budget for 2019

    30.11.2018 [12:42]

    Baku, November 30, AZERTAC

    A plenary session of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis has approved state budget for 2019.

    Chaired by Speaker of the Parliament Ogtay Asadov, the session agenda includes 45 issues.

    Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov is attending the session.

