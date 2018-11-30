Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis approves state budget for 2019

Baku, November 30, AZERTAC A plenary session of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis has approved state budget for 2019. Chaired by Speaker of the Parliament Ogtay Asadov, the session agenda includes 45 issues. Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov is attending the session.

