    Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency: 344 hectares of liberated territory cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

    10.05.2022 [18:02]

    Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

    “During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts 97 anti-personnel and 35 anti-tank mines, as well as 86 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized from May 2 to 7,” Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement.

    “As a result, 344 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs,” the agency added.

