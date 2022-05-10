Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency: 344 hectares of liberated territory cleared of mines and UXOs over past week
AzerTAg.az
10.05.2022 [18:02]
Baku, May 10, AZERTAC
“During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts 97 anti-personnel and 35 anti-tank mines, as well as 86 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized from May 2 to 7,” Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement.
“As a result, 344 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs,” the agency added.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
10.05.2022 [13:40]
07.05.2022 [17:26]
07.05.2022 [15:52]
07.05.2022 [15:26]
MULTIMEDIA
10.05.2022 [19:21]
10.05.2022 [18:39]
10.05.2022 [12:08]
10.05.2022 [11:26]
08.05.2022 [19:09]
06.05.2022 [10:30]
29.04.2022 [19:48]
10.05.2022 [16:21]
10.05.2022 [11:55]
10.05.2022 [11:11]
10.05.2022 [18:39]
07.05.2022 [19:27]
06.05.2022 [14:17]
05.05.2022 [16:31]
07.05.2022 [18:22]
07.05.2022 [17:25]
06.05.2022 [19:31]
06.05.2022 [18:44]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
22.04.2022 [14:01]
22.04.2022 [13:58]
10.05.2022 [18:02]
10.05.2022 [13:40]
07.05.2022 [17:26]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note