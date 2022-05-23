Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency: 413 hectares of liberated territory cleared of mines and UXOs over past week
Baku, May 23, AZERTAC
“During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts 109 anti-personnel and 69 anti-tank mines, as well as 155 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized from May 16 to 21,” Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement.
“As a result, 413 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs,” the agency added.
