    Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency: 413 hectares of liberated territory cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

    23.05.2022 [11:53]

    Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

    “During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts 109 anti-personnel and 69 anti-tank mines, as well as 155 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized from May 16 to 21,” Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement.

    “As a result, 413 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs,” the agency added.

