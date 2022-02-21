Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency clears 115,8 hectares of territory of mines and UXOs over past week

Baku, February 21, AZERTAC “During the mine clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, 27 anti-personnel and 15 anti-tank mines, as well as 233 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized from February 14 to 19,” Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement. “As a result, 115,8 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs,” the agency added.

