Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency clears 115,8 hectares of territory of mines and UXOs over past week
AzerTAg.az
21.02.2022 [13:45]
Baku, February 21, AZERTAC
“During the mine clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, 27 anti-personnel and 15 anti-tank mines, as well as 233 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized from February 14 to 19,” Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement.
“As a result, 115,8 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs,” the agency added.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
14.02.2022 [18:43]
07.02.2022 [11:54]
14.12.2021 [11:13]
MULTIMEDIA
20.02.2022 [11:08]
19.02.2022 [14:36]
19.02.2022 [12:06]
21.02.2022 [13:43]
21.02.2022 [14:37]
21.02.2022 [11:31]
19.02.2022 [20:35]
19.02.2022 [17:36]
16.02.2022 [20:34]
16.02.2022 [13:36]
14.02.2022 [19:27]
14.02.2022 [19:05]
20.02.2022 [14:10]
19.02.2022 [16:25]
18.02.2022 [19:06]
14.02.2022 [17:53]
26.01.2022 [12:11]
12.01.2022 [19:49]
20.02.2022 [21:39]
19.02.2022 [20:44]
19.02.2022 [19:00]
18.02.2022 [20:57]
21.02.2022 [11:29]
18.02.2022 [18:45]
18.02.2022 [14:51]
18.02.2022 [14:33]
21.02.2022 [13:45]
19.02.2022 [21:19]
18.02.2022 [19:36]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note