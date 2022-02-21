  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency clears 115,8 hectares of territory of mines and UXOs over past week

    21.02.2022 [13:45]

    Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

    “During the mine clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, 27 anti-personnel and 15 anti-tank mines, as well as 233 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized from February 14 to 19,” Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency said in a statement.

    “As a result, 115,8 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs,” the agency added.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency clears 115,8 hectares of territory of mines and UXOs over past week
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.02.2022 [18:43]
    Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency: 102,7 hectares of liberated territory cleared of mines and UXOs over past week
    07.02.2022 [11:54]
    Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency clears 51,3 hectares of liberated territory from mines and UXOs
    14.12.2021 [11:13]
    Criminal case launched in connection with Armenian footballers' insulting actions against state flag of Azerbaijan
    13.12.2021 [13:50]
    Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency: 78 hectares of liberated territory cleared from mines and UXOs
    Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency clears 115,8 hectares of territory of mines and UXOs over past week Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency clears 115,8 hectares of territory of mines and UXOs over past week