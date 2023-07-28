Azerbaijan`s Minister of Agriculture meets with UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan and FAO representative

Baku, July 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov has met with UN Resident Coordinator in the country Vladanka Andreeva.

Highlighting the government’s support to the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan, the minister spoke of the priorities of the agrarian policy in the country.

Majnun Mammadov noted that the ministry is keen on cooperation with international organizations, adding that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to support the implementation of the "2030 Agenda" to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals at the UN Food Systems Summit.

Vladanka Andreeva lauded development of relations with Azerbaijan and country’s active participation in the UN Food Systems Summit.

The two emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov also met with the newly appointed representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in the country Muhammad Nasar Hayat.

Minister Mammadov outlined reforms carried out in the country in the agrarian field, highlighting the great potential for the development of agriculture in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The parties noted the importance of the projects implemented as part of cooperation between Azerbaijan and FAO.

Emphasizing the importance FAO attaches to cooperation with Azerbaijan in the agrarian field, the FAO representative in Azerbaijan, Muhammad Nasar Hayat, said that he will spare no efforts to further develop relations in this sector.