Azerbaijan`s Minister of Education meets with Georgian PM

Tbilisi, February 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev has met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi.

The sides discussed the issues of expanding cooperation between the two countries in the fields of education and science.

They noted that the signing of an agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia and the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan in the field of education would contribute to the strengthening of relations among academic institutions, higher education institutions, vocational schools and educational institutions.

Georgian Minister of Education and Science Mikheil Chkhenkeli and Azerbaijani Ambassador to the country Faig Guliyev were also present at the meeting.

Khatayi Azizov

Special correspondent