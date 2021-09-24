Azerbaijan’s Minister of Education meets with outgoing UNDP Resident Representative
AzerTAg.az
24.09.2021 [18:29]
Baku, September 24, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev has met with outgoing United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Alessandro Fracassetti.
During the meeting, the sides hailed the work done within the framework of cooperation between the Ministry of Education and the UNDP in the field of education.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
16.09.2021 [11:11]
15.09.2021 [18:24]
10.09.2021 [16:17]
MULTIMEDIA
24.09.2021 [15:40]
24.09.2021 [11:15]
26.09.2021 [18:49]
24.09.2021 [19:18]
25.09.2021 [19:39]
25.09.2021 [16:14]
25.09.2021 [13:17]
25.09.2021 [11:09]
24.09.2021 [18:29]
16.09.2021 [11:11]
15.09.2021 [18:24]
10.09.2021 [16:17]
25.09.2021 [14:42]
23.09.2021 [18:33]
22.09.2021 [13:32]
21.09.2021 [16:32]
09.09.2021 [18:59]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
26.09.2021 [19:10]
25.09.2021 [18:32]
24.09.2021 [18:54]
23.09.2021 [18:19]
19.08.2021 [11:35]
18.08.2021 [10:42]
23.09.2021 [18:39]
22.09.2021 [17:42]
21.09.2021 [16:35]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note