Azerbaijan’s Minister of Education meets with outgoing UNDP Resident Representative

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev has met with outgoing United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Alessandro Fracassetti. During the meeting, the sides hailed the work done within the framework of cooperation between the Ministry of Education and the UNDP in the field of education.

