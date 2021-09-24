  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    SCIENCE AND EDUCATION


    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Education meets with outgoing UNDP Resident Representative

    24.09.2021 [18:29]

    Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev has met with outgoing United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Alessandro Fracassetti.

    During the meeting, the sides hailed the work done within the framework of cooperation between the Ministry of Education and the UNDP in the field of education.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Minister of Education meets with outgoing UNDP Resident Representative
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.09.2021 [11:11]
    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Education meets with Head of Turkish Presidency’s Digital Transformation Office
    15.09.2021 [18:24]
    COMPASS project jointly run by ADA University shortlisted for International Collaboration of the Year at THE Awards 2021
    10.09.2021 [16:17]
    Baku Higher Oil School, ICESCO launch pilot project
    10.09.2021 [15:49]
    ADA University wraps-up Advanced Regional Energy Security Symposium 2021 – Caucasus with Closing ceremony
    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Education meets with outgoing UNDP Resident Representative