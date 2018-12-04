    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy to participate in 5th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting

    04.12.2018 [12:22]

    Baku, December 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will participate in the 5th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting to be held within the 175th meeting of the Council of Ministers of OPEC countries in Vienna, the Ministry of Energy reported.

    At the invitation of Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, OPEC Secretary General, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will pay a visit to Vienna, the Austrian capital, from December 4 to 7.

