Azerbaijan`s Minister of Finance to attend IMF and WB Annual Meeting

Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's Finance Minister Samir Sharifov will join the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WB) in Washington, the US.

During the meeting high-ranking representatives of the IMF and the WB Group participating countries, other international financial institutions, the private sector and civil society will discuss the current state of the global economy, prevention of poverty and effectiveness of financial assistance, as well as challenges the global economy encounters.