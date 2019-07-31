Azerbaijan`s Minister of Internal Affairs meets with Indonesian delegation

Baku, July 31, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Minister of Internal Affairs Vilayat Eyvazov met with an Indonesian delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Fadli Zon.

Eyvazov noted that both countries and nations are bound together by the ties of ancient history and culture. The minister underlined that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to developing relations with Indonesia as the world`s largest Muslim country. He hailed Indonesia`s support on the fair resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with the principles of international law, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country.

He said that as the result of Armenia`s aggressive policy, 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands were occupied and more than one million Azerbaijanis were expelled from their native lands. Vilayat Eyvazov noted that security of all citizens and foreigners, including citizens of Indonesia was ensured in Azerbaijan. The minister also highlighted the reforms implemented in subordinate bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He also stressed the necessity of stepping up global fight against transnational organized crime and illegal drug trafficking.

Fadli Zon described Azerbaijan as rapidly developing, modern and safe country. He expressed confidence that the mutual visits and contacts will contribute to the development of the bilateral relations, stressing the role of parliaments in this regard. The deputy speaker said that Indonesia will spare no efforts to assist in finding a fair solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with the norms of international law and Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity.