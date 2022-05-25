Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports elected chairman of UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for Sport

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has been elected as chairman of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport (CIGEPS).

The decision was made during the CIGEPS emergency meeting held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France, on May 24.

The main purpose of the meeting was to elect members and the chairperson of the Committee's Bureau. According to the decision, Azerbaijan, France, Venezuela, Sri Lanka, Madagascar and Qatar were elected as committee's bureau members out of 18 member countries.

Permanent delegate of Azerbaijan to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev thanked the members of the committee on behalf of the Azerbaijani government for their support.

Minister Farid Gayibov stressed that during the chairmanship of Azerbaijan he would work closely with all members to make the work of the committee more efficient.

The Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport (CIGEPS) was established in 1978 to promote the role and value of sport and its relevance for public policy. CIGEPS is comprised of expert representatives in the field of physical education and sport from 18 UNESCO Member States, each elected for a four-year term. The consultative members, comprising UN agencies, key sport federations, NGOs, provide technical support and advice to the Committee.