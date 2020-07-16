Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense: Blood bank have a supply of blood of all groups

Baku, July 16, AZERTAC

“In recent days, messages about the alleged lack of reserves of various blood groups for transfusion of wounded servicemen have been spread in social networks through fake profiles,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“We declare that these messages are not true, they are false and provocative and being purposefully distributed,” the ministry said.

Chief of the Ganja Military Hospital, Lieutenant Colonel of the Medical Service Huseyn Gachayev noted that the blood bank of the hospital has reserves of all blood groups. He noted that there are currently no problems with blood.