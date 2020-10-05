Baku, October 5, AZERTAC “As a result of the strikes by our troops in the Aghdara direction, the two BM-21 "Grad" multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the 62nd artillery regiment and two MLRS BM-21 "Grad" of the 41st artillery regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces have been destroyed,” Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense: Four "Grad" MLRS of the enemy was destroyed

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter