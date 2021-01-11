Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense discloses updated list of servicemen martyred in Patriotic War

Baku, January 11, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense has released the updated list of servicemen martyred in the Patriotic War.

The ministry presents the photos, names, surnames, information about military ranks, and date of birth of 2841 servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who died as Shehids (martyrs) in the Patriotic War and were buried by January 11, as well as 64 servicemen considered as missing.

It should be noted that work is underway on finding and the identification of servicemen considered as missing.

May Allah rest the souls of all our Shehids in peace!

We bow our heads in front of our Shehids!

The list of servicemen who died as Shehids in the Patriotic War