Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense holds meeting of working group on implementation of communication strategy

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

A meeting of the working group established to implement the Ministry's communication strategy approved by the relevant instruction of the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan has been held.

At the meeting, officials of various types of troops, institutions, and organizations of the Ministry of Defense, as well as the working group’s members discussed the work aimed at improving the communication strategy of the Ministry.

It was noted that the prompt communication of information about the reforms carried out under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, the achievements, and the innovations applied in the Azerbaijan Army will create the necessary media coverage and ensure public enlightenment, civic satisfaction, as well as strengthening the state-people-army unity.

During the meeting, briefings on the accumulation and study of experience, the method of analysis, assessment, and other topics were given, as well as a detailed exchange of views on the Ministry's priority activities in the sphere of communication was held.