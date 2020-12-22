Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense hosts meeting with Afghan delegation

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev has met with a delegation led by National Security Advisor of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of and prospects for the development of military cooperation, including the issues of strengthening friendly relations between the Armed Forces of the two countries.

Lieutenant General Valiyev informed the Afghan delegation in detail about the situation related to the security in the region, as well as about the victory of the Azerbaijan Army in the Patriotic War and its counter-offensive operation.