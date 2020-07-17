Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense receives numerous appeals

Baku, July 17, AZERTAC

“In regard with the situation that has developed in recent days during the fighting in the direction of Tovuz district of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, thousands of sons and daughters of Azerbaijan – patriots of their Homeland, our compatriots living abroad, servicemen in reserve, war invalids and veterans are applying to the Ministry of Defense with a request to call them up for military service and engage in military operations in order to support our Army,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“From July 13-17, the Ministry of Defense received about 7000 appeals on this issue.

The Ministry of Defense greets and thanks to the entire people, including every citizen who has applied, for the solidarity and support of our Army.”

“As was noted in a speech by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on July 15, citizens who wish to enlist can submit their personal data to the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription.

We declare that the Azerbaijan Army strongly suppresses and will further continue to suppress any provocations and attacks of the enemy.

Thank you very much for your patriotism and solidarity!” the ministry said.