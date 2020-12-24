  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases new video footage of Hovuslu village of Jabrayil district VIDEO

    24.12.2020 [14:29]

    Baku, December 24, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a new video footage of the liberated Hovuslu village of Jabrayil district.

    AZERTAC presents the video footage.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases new video footage of Hovuslu village of Jabrayil district VIDEO
