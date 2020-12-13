Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense releases video coverage from Zaylik village of Kalbajar district
AzerTAg.az
13.12.2020 [13:40]
Baku, December 13, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense has released a video coverage from Zaylik village of Kalbajar district.
Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video coverage.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
12.12.2020 [17:40]
11.12.2020 [19:22]
11.12.2020 [17:40]
08.12.2020 [18:30]
MULTIMEDIA
13.12.2020 [11:08]
12.12.2020 [18:00]
12.12.2020 [17:51]
04.11.2020
13.12.2020 [13:40]
13.12.2020 [11:36]
12.12.2020 [12:36]
12.12.2020 [11:33]
12.12.2020 [11:11]
11.12.2020 [16:41]
03.12.2020 [12:28]
01.12.2020 [17:39]
30.11.2020 [13:07]
13.12.2020 [12:30]
11.12.2020 [16:03]
10.12.2020 [16:04]
07.12.2020 [15:11]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
13.12.2020 [17:19]
11.12.2020 [19:45]
09.12.2020 [19:35]
08.12.2020 [19:04]
10.12.2020 [19:35]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
27.11.2020 [18:33]
12.12.2020 [16:14]
08.12.2020 [19:35]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note