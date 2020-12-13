  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense releases video coverage from Zaylik village of Kalbajar district  VIDEO

    13.12.2020 [13:40]

    Baku, December 13, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense has released a video coverage from Zaylik village of Kalbajar district.

    Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video coverage.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense releases video coverage from Zaylik village of Kalbajar district  VIDEO
