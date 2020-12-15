  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video coverage of Seyidlar village of Kalbajar district

    15.12.2020 [15:31]

    Baku, December 15, AZERTAC 

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video coverage of Seyidlar village of Kalbajar district.

    Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video coverage.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video coverage of Seyidlar village of Kalbajar district
