  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district VIDEO

    19.12.2020 [17:06]

    Baku, December 19, AZERTAC 

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage of Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district.

    AZERTAC presents the video footage.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Dash Veysalli village of Jabrayil district VIDEO
    17.12.2020 [19:10]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Dash Veysalli village of Jabrayil district VIDEO
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Boyuk Taghlar village of Khojavand district
    16.12.2020 [13:18]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Boyuk Taghlar village of Khojavand district
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Shikhaliaghali village of Jabrayil district VIDEO
    16.12.2020 [13:04]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Shikhaliaghali village of Jabrayil district VIDEO
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video coverage of Seyidlar village of Kalbajar district
    15.12.2020 [15:31]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video coverage of Seyidlar village of Kalbajar district
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    20.12.2020 [11:42]
    Azerbaijan`s defense minister offers condolences to Russian counterpart
    19.12.2020 [13:03]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Aghdamkand village of Aghdam district VIDEO
    17.12.2020 [19:10]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Dash Veysalli village of Jabrayil district VIDEO
    17.12.2020 [17:04]
    Ministry of Defense: Activities to improve supply of Azerbaijani units continued VIDEO
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Ahmadavar village of Aghdam district VIDEO