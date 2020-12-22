  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Balyand village of Jabrayil district VIDEO

    22.12.2020 [15:59]

    Baku, December 22, AZERTAC 

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage of Balyand village of Jabrayil district.

    AZERTAC presents the video footage.

