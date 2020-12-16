Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Boyuk Taghlar village of Khojavand district VIDEO

Baku, December 16, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage of Boyuk Taghlar village of Khojavand district. AZERTAC presents the video footage.

