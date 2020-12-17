  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Dash Veysalli village of Jabrayil district VIDEO

    17.12.2020 [19:10]

    Baku, December 17, AZERTAC 

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage of the liberated from occupation Dash Veysalli village of Jabrayil district.

    AZERTAC presents the video footage.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Dash Veysalli village of Jabrayil district VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Boyuk Taghlar village of Khojavand district VIDEO
    16.12.2020 [14:54]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Boyuk Taghlar village of Khojavand district VIDEO
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Shikhaliaghali village of Jabrayil district VIDEO
    16.12.2020 [13:04]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Shikhaliaghali village of Jabrayil district VIDEO
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video coverage of Seyidlar village of Kalbajar district
    15.12.2020 [15:31]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video coverage of Seyidlar village of Kalbajar district
    Video footage of Husulu and Malibay villages of Lachin district VIDEO
    03.12.2020 [14:08]
    Video footage of Husulu and Malibay villages of Lachin district VIDEO
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    17.12.2020 [17:04]
    Ministry of Defense: Activities to improve supply of Azerbaijani units continued VIDEO
    17.12.2020 [12:51]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Imambinasi village of Kalbajar district VIDEO
    17.12.2020 [12:45]
    Other Turkish military sappers arrive in Azerbaijan
    16.12.2020 [14:54]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Boyuk Taghlar village of Khojavand district VIDEO
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Dash Veysalli village of Jabrayil district VIDEO