    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Giyasli village of Aghdam district VIDEO

    25.12.2020 [11:22]

    Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage of the liberated Giyasli village of Aghdam district.

    AZERTAC presents the video footage.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Giyasli village of Aghdam district VIDEO
