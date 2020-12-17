Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Imambinasi village of Kalbajar district
AzerTAg.az
17.12.2020 [12:51]
Baku, December 17, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage of Imambinasi village of Kalbajar district.
AZERTAC presents the video footage.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
17.12.2020 [12:45]
16.12.2020 [14:54]
16.12.2020 [13:04]
MULTIMEDIA
17.12.2020 [12:40]
17.12.2020 [11:17]
17.12.2020 [11:06]
16.12.2020 [13:41]
04.11.2020
17.12.2020 [13:45]
17.12.2020 [12:51]
17.12.2020 [12:45]
17.12.2020 [12:26]
17.12.2020 [11:53]
16.12.2020 [19:26]
16.12.2020 [17:59]
15.12.2020 [13:29]
14.12.2020 [15:46]
14.12.2020 [15:05]
16.12.2020 [15:30]
16.12.2020 [09:04]
13.12.2020 [12:30]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
16.12.2020 [14:51]
14.12.2020 [20:29]
13.12.2020 [17:19]
11.12.2020 [19:45]
14.12.2020 [17:17]
10.12.2020 [19:35]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
17.12.2020 [10:10]
14.12.2020 [19:53]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note