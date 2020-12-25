Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Mammadsafi village of Kalbajar district
25.12.2020 [19:47]
Baku, December 25, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage of the liberated Mammadsafi village of Kalbajar district.
AZERTAC presents the video footage.
