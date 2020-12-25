  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Mammadsafi village of Kalbajar district VIDEO

    25.12.2020 [19:47]

    Baku, December 25, AZERTAC 

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage of the liberated Mammadsafi village of Kalbajar district.

    AZERTAC presents the video footage.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Mammadsafi village of Kalbajar district VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Valigulubayli village of Zangilan district VIDEO
    23.12.2020 [19:00]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Valigulubayli village of Zangilan district VIDEO
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Seyidli village of Aghdam district VIDEO
    23.12.2020 [14:59]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Seyidli village of Aghdam district VIDEO
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Boyuk Taghlar village of Khojavand district
    16.12.2020 [13:18]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Boyuk Taghlar village of Khojavand district
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video coverage of Seyidlar village of Kalbajar district
    15.12.2020 [15:31]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video coverage of Seyidlar village of Kalbajar district
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    25.12.2020 [11:22]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Giyasli village of Aghdam district VIDEO
    24.12.2020 [20:39]
    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Activities on engineering support for troops in liberated territories are underway
    24.12.2020 [15:07]
    Azerbaijani deputy defense minister meets with Turkish Minister of National Defense
    24.12.2020 [14:29]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases new video footage of Hovuslu village of Jabrayil district VIDEO
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Mammadsafi village of Kalbajar district VIDEO