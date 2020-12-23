  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Minjivan settlement of Zangilan district

    23.12.2020 [11:32]

    Baku, December 23, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage from the liberated Minjivan settlement of Zangilan district.

    Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footage.

     

