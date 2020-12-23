Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Minjivan settlement of Zangilan district

Baku, December 23, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage from the liberated Minjivan settlement of Zangilan district. Citing the ministry’s press service, AZERTAC presents the video footage.

