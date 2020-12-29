  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Nusus village of Jabrayil district VIDEO

    29.12.2020 [14:32]

    Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage of the liberated Nusus village of Jabrayil district.

    AZERTAC presents the video footage.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Nusus village of Jabrayil district VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    29.12.2020 [10:20]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Ikinji Aghali village of Zangilan district VIDEO
    29.12.2020 [08:54]
    Azerbaijani liberated territories in spotlight of Russian RBK channel
    28.12.2020 [20:15]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry discloses updated list of servicemen martyred in Patriotic War
    28.12.2020 [17:37]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Isagli village of Jabrayil district VIDEO
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Nusus village of Jabrayil district VIDEO Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Nusus village of Jabrayil district VIDEO Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Nusus village of Jabrayil district VIDEO Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Nusus village of Jabrayil district VIDEO Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Nusus village of Jabrayil district VIDEO