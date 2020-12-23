  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Seyidli village of Aghdam district VIDEO

    23.12.2020 [14:59]

    Baku, December 23, AZERTAC 

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage of the liberated Seyidli village of Aghdam district.

    AZERTAC presents the video footage.

