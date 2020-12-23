Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Seyidli village of Aghdam district VIDEO
23.12.2020 [14:59]
Baku, December 23, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage of the liberated Seyidli village of Aghdam district.
AZERTAC presents the video footage.
