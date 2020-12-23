  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Valigulubayli village of Zangilan district

    23.12.2020 [19:00]

    Baku, December 23, AZERTAC 

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage of the liberated Valigulubayli village of Zangilan district.

    AZERTAC presents the video footage.

