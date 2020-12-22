  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Zoghalbulag village of Khojavand district VIDEO

    22.12.2020 [18:49]

    Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has released a video footage of the liberated Zoghalbulag village of Khojavand district.

    AZERTAC presents the video footage.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Zoghalbulag village of Khojavand district VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Imambinasi village of Kalbajar district VIDEO
    17.12.2020 [12:51]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Imambinasi village of Kalbajar district VIDEO
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Boyuk Taghlar village of Khojavand district
    16.12.2020 [13:18]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Boyuk Taghlar village of Khojavand district
    Video footage of Husulu and Malibay villages of Lachin district VIDEO
    03.12.2020 [14:08]
    Video footage of Husulu and Malibay villages of Lachin district VIDEO
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Garigishlag village of Lachin district VIDEO
    02.12.2020 [16:46]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry releases video footage of Garigishlag village of Lachin district VIDEO
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    23.12.2020 [11:32]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Minjivan settlement of Zangilan district
    22.12.2020 [20:10]
    Azerbaijani President signs order on conscription
    22.12.2020 [15:59]
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Balyand village of Jabrayil district VIDEO
    22.12.2020 [15:14]
    Turkish military sappers conduct training on engineering support
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense releases video footage of Zoghalbulag village of Khojavand district VIDEO