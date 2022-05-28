  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development & Transport, Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology sign MoU

    28.05.2022 [15:17]

    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has met with Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank, who is on a visit to Baku as part of TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival.

    During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the importance of the festival and its contribution to both countries.

    The meeting discussed the space industry, the establishment of a joint center for the training of relevant specialists, human capacity building, as well as mutual recognition of electronic signatures between the two countries.

    During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkiye on the establishment of a joint technology park.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development & Transport, Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology sign MoU
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.05.2022 [14:07]
    Take Off Baku Startup Summit winners announced
    27.05.2022 [20:28]
    Mikayil Jabbarov: Tax revenues from private segment of non-oil sector increased by 44.7%
    24.05.2022 [19:51]
    Minister Rashad Nabiyev meets with Selcuk Bayraktar
    24.05.2022 [17:41]
    Azerbaijan`s trade operations made up $4.9 billion in April
    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development & Transport, Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology sign MoU Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development & Transport, Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology sign MoU Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development & Transport, Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology sign MoU Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development & Transport, Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology sign MoU