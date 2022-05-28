Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development & Transport, Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology sign MoU

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has met with Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank, who is on a visit to Baku as part of TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the importance of the festival and its contribution to both countries.

The meeting discussed the space industry, the establishment of a joint center for the training of relevant specialists, human capacity building, as well as mutual recognition of electronic signatures between the two countries.

During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkiye on the establishment of a joint technology park.