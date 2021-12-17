  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Economy, Turkey`s Demiroren Holding ink MoU

    17.12.2021 [14:36]

    Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Economy and Turkey’s Demiroren Holding have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the production and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

    The project envisages investment of $40 millon in Azerbaijan`s economy, application of best practices and provision of new jobs.

