Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues statement on Las Vegas shooting

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made a statement on a mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert that left at least 58 people killed and hundreds injured.

“Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs offers deepest condolences to victims, their families and relatives, US government and the whole American nation in connection with a bloody and horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. We wish the people injured in this tragic attack soonest recovery,” said Hikmat Hajiyev.

He also said that the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Los Angeles is now working to find out if any Azerbaijani citizens are among those killed or injured in the attack.