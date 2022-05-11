Azerbaijan’s NOC delegation inspects sports facilities in Cameroon

Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation, led by Chingiz Huseynzade, Vice-president of Azerbaijan`s National Olympic Committee, President of the Inspection Committee of the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games in Cameroon, has visited Cameroon, Africa.

The NOC delegation met with President of the Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSC) Hamad Kalkaba, as well as Minister of Sports and Physical Education Mouelle Kombi Narcisse, Yaoundé city mayor Messi Atangana Luc and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Felix Mbayu.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues concerning the country`s preparation for the upcoming international sporting event.

The Azerbaijani delegation also familiarized themselves with the sports facilities and inspected the infrastructure where the competitions are due to take place.