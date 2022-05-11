  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijan’s NOC delegation inspects sports facilities in Cameroon

    11.05.2022 [17:53]

    Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

    An Azerbaijani delegation, led by Chingiz Huseynzade, Vice-president of Azerbaijan`s National Olympic Committee, President of the Inspection Committee of the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games in Cameroon, has visited Cameroon, Africa.

    The NOC delegation met with President of the Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSC) Hamad Kalkaba, as well as Minister of Sports and Physical Education Mouelle Kombi Narcisse, Yaoundé city mayor Messi Atangana Luc and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Felix Mbayu.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues concerning the country`s preparation for the upcoming international sporting event.

    The Azerbaijani delegation also familiarized themselves with the sports facilities and inspected the infrastructure where the competitions are due to take place.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan’s NOC delegation inspects sports facilities in Cameroon
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    11.05.2022 [18:09]
    FIFA video game series to be rebranded after this year
    11.05.2022 [14:09]
    Sacramento Kings announce Mike Brown as head coach
    11.05.2022 [13:42]
    Azerbaijani wrestlers win 12 medals on first two days of U17 Victory Cup in Antalya
    11.05.2022 [11:55]
    EURO 2024 to kick off in Munich, end in Berlin
    Azerbaijan’s NOC delegation inspects sports facilities in Cameroon Azerbaijan’s NOC delegation inspects sports facilities in Cameroon