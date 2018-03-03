Azerbaijan’s Nabiyev to face Cameroonian Doumbe at Glory 51 Rotterdam
03.03.2018 [16:27]
Baku, March 3, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani kickboxer Alim Nabiyev goes into today’s Glory 51 Rotterdam showdown with Cameroonian former welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Comparisons have been drawn between the respective styles of Doumbe and Nabiyev, with both having a flair for showboating and showmanship.
Nabiyev won 21 knockout battles in his 54 bouts, while Doumbe had 39 KO’s.
