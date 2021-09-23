  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan`s National Archive Department, Hungarian National Archives ink agreement on cooperation

    23.09.2021 [18:39]

    Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

    The National Archive Department of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Archives of Hungary have signed the “Agreement on cooperation in the field of archive work”.

    The document was signed by Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó during their meeting as part of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

