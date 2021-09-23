Azerbaijan`s National Archive Department, Hungarian National Archives ink agreement on cooperation
AzerTAg.az
23.09.2021 [18:39]
Baku, September 23, AZERTAC
The National Archive Department of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Archives of Hungary have signed the “Agreement on cooperation in the field of archive work”.
The document was signed by Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó during their meeting as part of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
21.09.2021 [16:35]
20.09.2021 [11:06]
18.09.2021 [17:40]
17.09.2021 [18:05]
MULTIMEDIA
24.09.2021 [15:40]
24.09.2021 [11:15]
26.09.2021 [18:49]
24.09.2021 [19:18]
25.09.2021 [19:39]
25.09.2021 [16:14]
25.09.2021 [13:17]
25.09.2021 [11:09]
24.09.2021 [18:29]
16.09.2021 [11:11]
15.09.2021 [18:24]
10.09.2021 [16:17]
25.09.2021 [14:42]
23.09.2021 [18:33]
22.09.2021 [13:32]
21.09.2021 [16:32]
09.09.2021 [18:59]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
26.09.2021 [19:10]
25.09.2021 [18:32]
24.09.2021 [18:54]
23.09.2021 [18:19]
19.08.2021 [11:35]
18.08.2021 [10:42]
23.09.2021 [18:39]
22.09.2021 [17:42]
21.09.2021 [16:35]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note