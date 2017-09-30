‘Azerbaijan`s National Olympic Committee made significant contribution to development of international Olympic movement’

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

“The 25th anniversary of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan is widely celebrated in our country. Today, Azerbaijan is famous as a sporting country,” said Chingiz Huseynzade, vice-president of the National Olympic Committee, in his interview with journalists.

“Over the last 25 years the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan has made a significant contribution to the development of the international Olympic movement.”

He also noted the fact that the meeting of the Executive Committee of the European Olympic Committees in Baku coincides with the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the National Olympic Committee.

“At the same time, a two-day regional forum of the National Olympic Committees of the CIS and Baltic countries and Georgia also kicked off in our capital. All these events demonstrate that both the International Olympic Committee and the European Olympic Committees as well as the Olympic Committees of the CIS countries attach great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan. They have come to Baku to join the 25th anniversary celebrations of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan and hold their own events in Baku. This fact once again proves that the Olympic movement in Azerbaijan is at a high level,” Huseynzade said.